FairWind has been awarded a contract from manufacturer Vestas to perform maintenance and repairs on 300 of their wind turbines in Germany.

This is the largest project in the FairWind Blades Department history – 900 blades.

“This agreement is a testament to the trust placed in our proven pool of Blades and Service technicians, some of the most experienced and specialized experts in the wind industry,” said Konrad Ziembicki, Project Manager Blades.

“We look forward to meeting this challenge and the expectations of Vestas, with the utmost dedication to quality and safety that FairWind is known for.”

To help facilitate such a logistically challenging project, additional resources are being delegated to the Blades department, including a new coordinator and a full time travel and logistics assistant.

FairWind is a leading provider of one-stop solutions for the installation and service of onshore and offshore wind turbines throughout the world. FairWind has worked in over 40 countries and cooperates with more than 1000 technicians to manage their customers’ projects globally.

FairWind has a dedicated Blades department possessing solid experience within repair and inspection of blades, backed by a team of highly specialized technicians.

Source: Company Press Release