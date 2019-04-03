ExxonMobil has made final investment decision to proceed with the expansion of its integrated manufacturing complex in Singapore.

The integrated complex will be expanded to upgrade product slate including fuel oil and other bottom-of-the-barrel crude products to higher-value lube base stocks and distillates.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in second half of 2019 with commissioning planned in 2023.

ExxonMobil said that the expansion is part of its plan to further enhance facility’s competitiveness. The complex comprises what it claims to be the world’s only steam cracker capable of cracking crude oil.

The expansion project, which involves installation of proprietary technologies, is expected to significantly increase site downstream and chemical earnings potential.

ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company president Bryan Milton said: “The demand for high-quality fuels and lubricants will increase as the global economy expands.

“By using a combination of proprietary catalyst and process technologies, we will increase the site’s competitiveness and help meet growing demand for high-performance lubricants and cleaner fuels.”

The expansion project will add 20,000 barrels per day of ExxonMobil Group II base stocks capacity, which includes EHC 50 and EHC 120 grades, to the complex.

Additionally, it will add new high-viscosity Group II base stock to meet increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

ExxonMobil Chemical Company president Karen McKee said: “The project also applies new chemicals technologies and leverages integration across the crude cracker and refining complex to further enhance the competitiveness of crude cracking.”

The firm said the upgrade project will boost the capacity of complex for production of cleaner fuels with lower-sulfur content by 48,000 barrels per day, including ExxonMobil Marine fuels.

Técnicas Reunidas was awarded engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the new process units while Wood Group was selected for interconnecting pipelines and supporting infrastructure facilities.

As part of the project, ExxonMobil is working alongside Linde to upgrade residue from the site to hydrogen and synthesis gas.