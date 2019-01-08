ExxonMobil and Hess have started drilling of the Haimara-1 exploration well offshore Guyana using the Stena Carron drillship.

The Haimara-1 well is located 31km east of the Pluma-1 discovery contained in the southeast Stabroek Block.It is one of the two exploration wells scheduled to be drilled this month by ExxonMobil and its partners.

The other well is Tilapia-1, which is expected to be drilled by the Noble Tom Madden drillship.

Tilapia-1 is located in the Turbot area, nearly 5km west of the Longtail-1 discovery.

ExxonMobil Exploration president Steve Greenlee said: “We continue to prioritize high-potential prospects in close proximity to previous discoveries in order to establish opportunities for material and efficient development.

“Like the Liza and Payara areas, the Turbot area is on its way to offering significant development options that will maximize value for Guyana and our partners.”

ExxonMobil revealed that the Liza Phase 1 development has advanced into its peak execution phase prior to its expected production date in early 2020. Located in the Stabroek Block, the phase 1 development of the Liza field involves an investment of over $4.4bn.

The partners in the Stabroek Block have been carrying out drilling of development wells in the Liza field with the Noble Bob Douglas drillship.

Apart from that, the subsea equipment needed for the production is being prepared for installation while installation of the topside facilities modules on the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is being executed in Singapore.

ExxonMobil expects to see at least FPSOs deployed on the Stabroek Block to produce over 750,000 barrels of oil per day by 2025.

The company said that Liza phase 2 development is slated to enter into production by mid-2022. Subject to government and regulatory approvals, Liza phase 2 is expected to be sanctioned in the first quarter of this year.

Last month, ExxonMobil and its partners reported their 10th discovery in the Stabroek Block through the drilling of the Pluma-1 well. The discovery increased the estimate of the discovered recoverable resource in the Stabroek Block to more than five billion oil-equivalent barrels.

ExxonMobil is the operator of the Stabroek Block with a stake of 45% through its affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana and is partnered by Hess’ subsidiary Hess Guyana Exploration (30%), and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana (25%).