ExxonMobil and Plains All American Pipeline have agreed to form a joint venture to construct a pipeline to transport crude oil and condensate from multiple locations in the Permian basin to the Texas Gulf Coast

The proposed common carrier pipeline would be designed to ship more than 1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate per day, providing a safe, efficient and cost-effective option to transport ExxonMobil and other third-party production to market destinations in Texas.

The pipeline would originate in both Wink and Midland, Texas with delivery points in Webster, Baytown and Beaumont, Texas. A priority would be placed on using existing pipeline corridors to help limit potential community and environmental disruptions.

