EVX Midstream Partners, LLC ("EVX") today announced that it acquired the salt water disposal assets operated by Whitewater Resources in Karnes, Gonzales and Atascosa Counties, Texas.

Additionally, EVX has secured permits to drill and construct several new water disposal facilities across the Eagle Ford.

Brian Stewart, SVP Business Development of EVX said, “We are extremely encouraged by the growth prospects for EVX across the Eagle Ford basin. While we remain focused on crude, water and natural gas opportunities, the Whitewater acquisition along with our planned new-drill facilities are key steps toward building our water business and enhancing our ability to serve our existing and future customer base.”

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

