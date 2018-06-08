EVX Midstream Partners has commissioned its newly constructed Hacksaw crude gathering system in McMullen County in Texas.

The Hacksaw system will provide its customers with wellhead gathering, treating and storage, as well as access to markets in the Houston Ship Channel and Corpus Christi.

Additionally, EVX Midstream Partners said that it has signed an agreement with undisclosed oil and gas producer, enabling it to construct, own and operate a new produced water gathering and disposal system over approximately 40,000 dedicated acres in McMullen County, TX.

EVX business development VP Brian Stewart said: “We are excited to continue performing for our customers by improving netbacks, reducing costs and creating operational efficiencies.

“These new crude and water gathering assets strategically position EVX for additional growth, and we look forward to the continued execution of our multi-commodity strategy in the Eagle Ford.”

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer.

The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

