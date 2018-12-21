European Energy Group has signed an agreement with Swiss asset manager re:cap to sell its Danish solar farm portfolio totalling 70MW.

The portfolio of eight solar farms was constructed and grid connect earlier this year.

European Energy CEO Knud Erik Andersen said: “We are excited to have signed the agreement for the sale of the Danish solar PV portfolio. This our second transaction with re:cap and we have come to appreciate their attitude and professionalism. I hope we can build on our relationship in the future. ”

re:cap global investors CEO Thomas Seibel said: “Denmark is a world leading country in renewable energy production and the acquisition of this solar PV portfolio is the perfect ending of a successful year for us. We hope that 2019 will bring even more opportunities to deepen our collaboration with the European Energy Group.”

European Energy Group owns 100 % of the solar farms sold which are located in Bornholm, Lolland, Falster, Hjørring, Læsø and Holbæk.

Source: Company Press Release