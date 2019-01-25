EuroCape New Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer, has selected Greenbyte Energy Cloud for data analysis of its operational wind farms in France along with the upcoming projects in pipeline.

Over the past 10 year, EuroCape New Energy has built and developed a portfolio of more than 100MW in France and presently it operates 77MW of wind energy, 3MW of solar energy and holds a targeted pipeline of 200MW in development.

The operational portfolio in France includes more than 30 turbines supplied by 4 different manufacturers. The facilities are contributing to save more than 61000tons of CO 2 .

EuroCape New Energy France construction and operations head Olivier Marchand said: “With our portfolio growing exponentially, our team needed a flexible, modern system that enables us to make sense of our data, take the right actions and fully focus on our operations. Greenbyte Energy Cloud is a fine match to our needs.”

To monitor and analyze the data streams for its growing portfolio in France, EuroCape required a modern, flexible and powerful system. EuroCape New Energy France selected Breeze, the specialized component of Greenbyte Energy Cloud for operational wind farms.

Greenbyte’s service will be used for real-time production monitoring, streamlined reporting and in-depth data analysis over any time period to optimize plant energy output, performance and availability.

Greenbyte CGO Magnus Henriksson said: “EuroCape New Energy is a structured and ambitious partner with a noble long-term vision. Greenbyte Energy Cloud is constantly developed with such users in mind. We are thrilled to have EuroCape on board and we believe they’re an ideal partner.”

In October 2018, CGN Europe Energy had also selected Greenbyte Energy Cloud to manage its wind and solar portfolio in Europe.

CGN EE manages a portfolio of 130 wind and solar farms in the UK, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Senegal and Belgium. Under the project, Greenbyte role was to integrate CGN EE’s wind and solar assets in Europe and Africa, amounting to a total of 900MW.