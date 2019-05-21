The Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) backed Waste Gasification Commercial Demonstration Plant has now begun to produce clean syngas which can be used by the plant to produce clean electricity, heat, hydrogen and liquid fuels.

The 1.5MWe Waste Gasification Commercial Demonstration Plant, built at the Sustainable Energy Centre in partnership with Kew Technology, is cleaner, more efficient and more compact than many other energy from waste designs and could be suitable for providing heat and power to factories, hospitals and small towns.

Working with Kew Technologies to apply pioneering technology and continually monitor and enhance output, the team at the plant has begun to produce syngas at a quality exceeding initial prediction. Using a commissioned gas engine, the standard fumigated gas engine efficiency has been increased more than 25%, resulting in an amplified energy output.

Over the coming months, wood syngas will be used to drive the bespoke gas engine and by late Summer 2019 the engine will be able to convert around 40 tonnes a day of post recycling, refused derived fuel (RDF) to clean energy.

Paul Winstanley Project Manager: “This is an important step for the plant and our goal to generate clean electricity using the waste gasification process. The results so far have been very promising in producing a clean and consistent syngas from waste in the form of RDF.

“Our science-based test programme is allowing us to effectively support the automated operation of the plant. I’m looking forward to seeing the plant produce electricity soon.”

Source: Company Press Release