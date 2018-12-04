Siemens and ST Engineering have jointly won a contract from Transcontinental Capital to deliver a SCC-800 2x1C SeaFloat barge-mounted power plant for the Estrella del Mar III project in Dominican Republic.

The Estrella del Mar III project will feature a 145MW combined cycle power plant to be supplied by Siemens under a turnkey plug and play concept.

Singapore-based ST Engineering’s marine arm will handle the engineering design, procurement and construction of the floating power barge, the balance of plant and also the installation of the floating power plant.

The Estrella del Mar III project is slated to begin operation in Santo Domingo in spring 2021.

Under the contract, Siemens will also supply its hybrid SIESTART solution, which combines a flexible (gas turbine) combined cycle power plant with a battery energy storage system.

Fluence Energy, a joint venture of Siemens and AES, will provide a 5MW/10MWh battery energy storage system for the SIESTART solution. The battery energy storage system will be a part of the power plant and will help in frequency regulation control to enable the plant to operate at 100% capacity with highest fuel efficiency.

The SeaFloat concept for the Estrella del Mar III project will feature two Siemens SGT-800 gas turbines and an SST-600 steam turbine. Siemens claims that the SeaFloat concept facilitates potential increase of the plant size in comparison to a land-mounted power plant.

Siemens power and gas global sales CEO Karim Amin said: “Our trendsetting SeaFloat technology combines state-of-the-art combined cycle power plant technology with the mobility and flexibility required by the current and future energy market.

“Our vision is a future with access to affordable but clean electricity and clean water for everyone. A tough challenge to achieve, but a necessity in light of climate change and the need to provide electrical energy for the world’s growing population.”

Siemens said that owing to site constraints with limited free land and experience with power barges in the past, Transcontinental Capital opted for the SCC-800 2×1 SeaFloat concept.

The Bermuda-based Transcontinental Capital, which is a subsidiary of Seaboard, is an independent power producer with operations in Dominican Republic. The company also owns the Estrella del Mar II power barge, which comprises six engines and a 108MW combined cycle heat recovery system that was commissioned in April 2012.