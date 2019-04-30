Ericsson and Ambra Solutions have announced a global cooperation agreement to lead automation for the mining industry.

Ambra has selected Ericsson as a radio partner of choice to provide 5G-ready network solutions to automate ventilation systems, real-time personnel and vehicle tracking, and remote controlling of machinery like scoop diggers, hauler trucks, drillers, and other mining equipment.

The 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio enables Ambra, a turn-key engineering services systems integrator, to simplify network deployments and replace up to 60 Wi-Fi access points with a single Ericsson solution.

Eric L’Heureux, CEO, Ambra Solutions, says: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Ericsson to a global footprint. The Ericsson products are optimal to deliver the most demanding applications used by the mining 4.0 industry. The reliability of Ericsson products enables more predictable, secure and lower-cost connectivity, and mining companies want to use a reliable product that is available worldwide.”

Mission-critical Private LTE deployed for Ambra’s mining customers opens a new suite of capabilities and possibilities to cost-effectively enable digitalization of mining-related tasks for open pit or underground mines. Prior to this modernization, specialized tasks and applications were difficult or simply impossible to achieve across the entire mining coverage area when using legacy ‘leaky cable’ or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Shannon Lucas, Head of Customer Unit Emerging Business for Ericsson North America, says: “The global mining industry has been vulnerable to challenges of energy consumption, equipment loss, and human safety. We have designed an easy-to-use cellular connectivity solution to address these issues and deliver efficiency through digital transformation, while creating a path to 5G. Ambra will sell this solution as part of its portfolio and will partner with Ericsson customers (global service providers) to deliver it, which opens up exciting new opportunities and revenue streams for the service provider.”

Ericsson and Ambra partnered last year to deliver the world’s deepest underground LTE network for the Agnico Eagle mining complex, LaRonde, in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada. Located 3.5 kilometers below the surface, the mission-critical private network provides data and voice services across the LaRonde mine site and enables several Internet of Things (IoT) use cases to improve safety and mining operations. Since then, several applications have been deployed using Ericsson solutions to deliver automation of ventilation systems, real-time personnel and vehicle tracking and remote controlling of machinery like scoop diggers, hauler trucks, drillers, and other mining equipment.

The solution is software upgradable to provide massive IoT capabilities for sensor-based applications, supports 5G-ready radio capability, and is delivered globally by Ambra and in partnership with Ericsson’s mobile network operator customers.

