ERG has completed its acquisition from Profond Finanzgesellschaft of 100% equity stake in ‘Les Moulins de Fruges SAS’.

The company owns six wind farms located in the Northern France region of Hauts-de-France, with an overall installed capacity of 52MW.

This transaction, which has been approved by the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, allows ERG to exceed 3,000MW of installed capacity in Europe in the four technologies managed, and to consolidate its position in France by stepping up the growth path envisaged in the business plan.

Source: Company Press Release