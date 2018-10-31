Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority has given its consent to Equinor, the operator for production license 885, to drill exploration well 36/1-3 in the Presto prospect in the North Sea.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in December 2018 and last 35 days, or 52 days if a discovery is made. Water depth at the site is 230 metres.

The well is to be drilled by Transocean Spitsbergen, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the Aker H-6e type, owned and operated by Transocean Offshore Ltd. The facility was built at the Aker Stord yard in 2009, is registered in the Marshall Islands and classified by DNV GL.

Transocean Spitsbergen received a new Acknowledgement of Compliance from the PSA in November 2012 following a change of ownership.

