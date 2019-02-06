Epiroc has secured a $44m order from Anglo American, an international mining company for its new copper mine in Peru.

Anglo American has ordered numerous drill rigs and related equipment for use at its new Quellaveco open pit copper mine in Moquegua, Peru. The machinery at the mine, which is yet to start production, is expected to ensure that it operates with optimal safety, productivity and efficiency.

Epiroc Mining and Infrastructure senior executive vice president Helena Hedblom said:“We are proud to once again team up with Anglo American and play a key role in making sure that its new mine in Peru is operated in the most productive, safe and cost-efficient manner possible.”

The order includes supply of Pit Viper 351 and SmartROC D65 drill rigs, BenchREMOTE remote operator stations, rock drilling tools and HB 10000 hydraulic breakers. The machines are claimed to be designed with advanced technology features so that, operators could run rigs remotely from a safe distance.

The delivery of the machines is expected to start by the early 2020 and continue through 2021. Actual copper production at the mine is expected to begin in 2022.

Quellaveco is one of the largest copper reserves and the project is capable of employing thousands of people.

By the end of 2017, Anglo American had invested nearly $450m in the mine. The investment was made for early groundworks and engineering, including a tunnel and barrier for the diversion of the Asana river, an access road, construction camps and water infrastructure for construction and operations.

In July 2018, the company had made a final investment decision to move ahead with the development of the $5.3bn Quellaveco copper mine in Peru. The Quellaveco project is expected to produce approximately 300,000 tons annually during the first ten years of full production, and at a cash cost of $1.05 per pound of copper.

Anglo American Quellaveco (AAQSA), a joint venture owned by Mitsubishi and Anglo American, will develop the Quellaveco project, which is claimed to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits.