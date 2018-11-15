Epiroc has launched its second generation of battery-operated machines that will lower mining customers’ costs.

The battery-driven underground loaders, trucks and drill rigs launched today will create a number of benefits for mining companies globally, including improved health and safety, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and lower operating costs.

Epiroc’s president and CEO Per Lindberg said: “We at Epiroc want to help our customers boost productivity, enhance safety and cut emissions – all while lowering the total cost of operation.

“Our second generation battery vehicles takes us towards a sustainable future with less dependency on fossil fuels. We are proud to lead the charge toward sustainability in mining.”

The battery-run products launched at a customer event in Örebro, Sweden, are 14 and 18-ton loaders, a 42-ton truck and a mid-sized drilling family including face drilling, production drilling and rock reinforcement rigs.

Customers using Epiroc’s first-generation battery-driven machines, launched in 2016, include for example Brazilian mining company Nexa Resources, which is using the Scooptram ST7 Battery in Peru. Other customers going electric include LKAB, the Swedish state-owned mining company, which plans to use Epiroc’s zero-emission vehicles as it expands its mining operation in northern Sweden in a sustainable way.

Source: Company Press Release