EPIC Companies has announced the completion of combining its business with Ranger Offshore, a provider of subsea construction and related support services to the offshore oil and gas industry.

EPIC is now a global, full service marine contractor, able to provide customer solutions worldwide.

EPIC will continue to focus on serving all EPIC and Ranger customers with the same level of quality and safety that has earned our customers’ trust.

EPIC will have significantly expanded resources, an improved capital structure, and the ability to take on projects worldwide, with substantial resources in Mexico, the Caribbean, and West Africa, in addition to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

We want to thank our vendor and employee partners for working with us through this integration as we build a stronger, more diverse platform, to continue to provide world class services.

EPIC Companies CEO Peter Pintar said: “I am excited to offer a new breadth and depth of service to our customers as we combine these two leading organizations into one company. My team and I will continue to focus on providing the highest quality of service through safe and efficient operations, now on a global basis.”

Ranger Offshore CEO Bill Lam said: “I’m pleased to serve as President, Global Construction Services at EPIC and lead our construction business on a worldwide basis. The talent and commitment of our combined team is impressive, and I’m confident we will continue our growth across these markets.”

EPIC Companies is a Texas based, full-service provider to the global decommissioning and construction markets. As the most experienced company in this segment, EPIC Companies is known for their environmental stewardship, customer service, outstanding safety and operational excellence.

