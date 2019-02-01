E.ON announced it has started construction on its West of the Pecos solar project, a 100MWac facility with more than 350,000 photovoltaic panels built over a 670-acre area.

The West of the Pecos solar project is located approximately 121kms southwest of Midland-Odessa in Reeves County, Texas. It is expected to come online in December 2019 and approximately 300 jobs would be created during the construction of the project.

E.ON North America chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “Breaking ground on a project of this size is a very important step for us to become a leading player in the North American solar market.

“We’re excited to advance our first solar project in Texas and to continue our investment in renewable generation benefiting local communities across the U.S.”

The utility services provider said that in May 2018, the Pecos solar project has secured a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with SK E&S LNG, a subsidiary of SK E&S, a South Korea-based energy company. The PPA has been signed for purchase of 50MW generated power for a period of 20 years

E.ON North America solar & storage president Nathanaël Esposito said: “We are very proud to be moving forward on this project, a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our solar team. We appreciate the support we’ve received from the local community and we are happy to invest and create jobs in Reeves County while delivering clean electricity to the Texas grid.”

In December 2018, E.ON Energie România and TeraPlast have signed an agreement to establish a solar energy generating system in Romania, worth €1.9m.

Construction of a photovoltaic power station was aimed to produce electricity from renewable sources, using solar energy and delivering the produced energy to the consumers connected to the power station.

Under this collaboration, E.ON will install solar energy systems on the roofs of 13 production halls and buildings owned by TeraPlast.