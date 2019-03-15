DS Smith and E.ON have signed an agreement for construction of an advanced combined heat and power (CHP) facility at Kemsley Paper Mill in Kent, UK.

Strengthening E.ON’s partnership with DS Smith for the next 20 years at the site, the existing CHP at the Kemsley facility is expected to be replaced with new plant.

The company said that the Kemsley facility was particularly designed to set the standards in efficiency, sustainability and reliability. The new plant E.ON is planning to build is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 36,000 tons per annum, equivalent of taking off 30,000 medium-sized cars driving 10,000 kms a year.

Once complete, the new power facility is expected to have a capacity of 75MW, generating steam and power for production processes at DS Smith’s Kemsley Mill site, where 830,000 tons of paper manufactured every year.

Through its new facility, E.ON is expected to extend its partnership to further improve resource efficiencies and contribute to DS Smith’s corporate goal of reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

DS Smith paper and recycling divisions CEO Colin McIntyre said: “Embracing world-leading innovation to minimize our environmental impact is a key corporate goal for DS Smith. Partnering with E.ON to develop a state-of-the-art solution to meet our long-term energy requirements is a vital element to achieve this ambition and we expect to see 36,000 tons per year carbon reduction from improved efficiency at the new facility.

“We are looking forward to construction beginning later this year as we are delighted with the benefits the new plant will bring to our business, as well as the opportunity this gives us to continue our strategic partnership with E.ON.”

Under the contract, E.ON would finance, build and operate the CHP. The two-year construction phase of the CHP plant is expected to start this year and the facility is planned for commission in 2021.

E.ON connecting energies CEO Anthony Ainsworth said: “Generating steam and power on-site, where it is needed, gives energy-intensive industries the benefit of a highly efficient energy solution that improves their operations.

“We want to help our customers reach their carbon reduction goals and show that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand with the right solution tailored to their business needs.”