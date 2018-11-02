Enterprise Products Partners has started construction of the Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant located in Loving County, Texas.

The facility, which is expected to begin service in the first quarter of 2020, will have the capacity to process 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and extract in excess of 40,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGL”). The project is supported by a long-term acreage dedication agreement.

Enterprise’s general partner CEO A.J. “Jim” Teague said: “The Mentone facility further extends our value chain in the growing Delaware Basin and provides access to our fully integrated midstream network serving domestic and international markets.

“The new plant complements our Orla natural gas processing complex in Reeves County, Texas where the second of three trains is now in service. The third train is on schedule for completion in the second quarter of 2019.

“Orla and Mentone combined will provide 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) of natural gas processing capacity and 195,000 BPD of NGL production. Development of the Mentone facility provides us with expansion opportunities to meet customer growth plans.”

To support development of Mentone, Enterprise is constructing 66 miles of large- diameter gathering and residue pipelines and expanding compression capabilities.

The projects will allow the Mentone natural gas processing plant to link to the partnership’s NGL system, including the Shin Oak pipeline scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2019, as well as Enterprise’s existing Texas Intrastate natural gas pipeline network.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.

Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems.

The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

Source: Company Press Release