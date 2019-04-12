UK-based Ensco and Rowan have completed their previously announced merger aimed at creating a $12bn offshore drilling company called EnscoRowan.

The merger to create EnscoRowan was completed after satisfying the closing conditions of the deal announced in October 2018, which included approval from shareholders of both the companies and a UK court approval among others.

Last month, the merger was approved by the General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia.

EnscoRowan, which will be headquartered in London, will have a significant footprint in Houston, Texas, and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

As per the revised terms of the all-stock transaction, as announced in January 2019, shareholders of the US-based Rowan were issued 2.750 Ensco shares in exchange of each of their shares.

In the enlarged company, the original Ensco shareholders will own about 55% while the remaining stake of around 45% will be held by the original Rowan shareholders.

EnscoRowan president and CEO Tom Burke said: “The successful completion of our merger further enhances our market leadership with a fleet of high-specification floaters and jackups and diverse customer base.

“Our growing geographic presence, technologically-advanced drilling rigs and talented employees position us exceptionally well to meet increasing and evolving customer demand. I look forward to executing on the significant long-term growth opportunities we believe we can capture from our combined strengths as the offshore sector recovers.”

EnscoRowan will have a fleet size of 82 rigs and an operating presence spanning six continents. The offshore driller’s rig fleet comprises 28 floaters and 54 jack-ups that can deliver a wide range of drilling services to the clients’ base of its founding companies.

Within its fleet of 28 floating rigs, EnscoRowan has 25 ultra-deepwater rigs that can drill in water depths of more than 7,500ft.

EnscoRowan executive chairman Carl Trowell said: “The combination of Ensco and Rowan creates an industry-leading offshore driller across all water depths, establishing a stronger company capable of thriving throughout the market cycles.

“Our increased scale, diversification and financial strength will provide significant advantages to better serve our customers and unlock long-term value for our shareholders.”