Energy company Eni and agricultural association of Italy, Coldiretti have formed an alliance for the development of biomethane supply chain in the country.

As part of this alliance, Eni and Coldiretti will develop biomethane from waste which will be used within the transport sector.

The partnership will leverage waste and byproducts from agriculture and livestock. The aim is to create a supply network of agricultural biomethane ‘from field to pump’, aiming to produce 8 billion cubic metres of ‘green’ gas by 2030 and helping the environment.

The two organizations aim to construct new biomethane production plants. Coldiretti, with its 1.6 million associates, expects to deal with dissemination among its member companies for a management model for agricultural byproducts and waste, allowing them to be used as raw materials in biomethane production.

Eni chief refining & marketing officer Giuseppe Ricci said: “We consider our continued initiatives around sustainable mobility as diversifying our offer, particularly through our focus on biofuels that reduce environmental impact, and this is why we have already converted two traditional refineries into bio-refineries where our Eni diesel+ biofuel is produced.

“For this reason, we are strengthening our network of compressed and liquefied gas service stations, where the replacement of natural gas with biomethane marks another important step towards the decarbonization of transport.

“The agreement with Coldiretti will allow for further integration across the entire production chain, representing a great opportunity for integrated sustainable development: not only environmentally, but also from an economic and social standpoint.”

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Italian energy company and Coldiretti is expected to become a cornerstone in the evolution of a new economy towards a circular economy model based on new paradigm of sustainability.