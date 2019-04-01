Eni announced the signing of an agreement with the Italian Biogas Consortium (CIB) to promote the production of bio-methane produced from animal waste, agro-industrial byproducts and dedicated winter crops for use in the transport sector.

The agreement was signed at Eni’s Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi Refinery in the Province of Pavia between Eni chief refining & marketing officer Giuseppe Ricci and the Italian Biogas Association president Piero Gattoni.

Eni said that the agreement is a central component in its efforts to promote the principles of the circular economy in energy production and is expected to bring new opportunities for member companies in the consortium by launching business initiatives that are developed in partnership.

Giuseppe Ricci said: “Through this agreement, Eni is taking another important step in applying the principles of the circular economy to energy production, a strategic element in the transition towards decarbonized and increasingly sustainable energy.

“This path has seen the company implement major projects like the world’s first conversion of a traditional refinery into a bio-refinery and the implementation of waste-to-fuel technology, using organic municipal waste to create an oil to be used in the production of biofuel for maritime transport.”

Under the agreement, a taskforce will be established to assess the most efficient and appropriate opportunities for collaboration.

In addition, the agreement includes a an in-depth examination with the members of commercial and industrial initiatives through a system that starting with biogas, which is used to generate electricity and thermal energy.

Biomethane is a useful energy resource which is capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other contaminants.

Italian agricultural, food, forestry and tourism policies Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said: “The biogas and biomethane sector is a fundamental reality in Italian agriculture, which requires investment focusing on technology and research.

“The agreement between the Italian Biogas Consortium and Eni can be seen as a tangible effort towards innovation and to protect the environment. A major challenge heading towards the future and cleaner, greener energy can start from agriculture, a primary sector of our economy.”