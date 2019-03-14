Italian oil and gas giant Eni has found more oil in offshore Angola’s Block 15/06 following the drilling of the Agogo-1 NFW well at the Agogo exploration prospect.

The Agogo discovery is believed to hold 450-650 barrels of light oil in place with further upside, said Eni, which is partnered by Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen in Block 15/06.

The Agogo-1 NFW well was drilled using the Poseidon drillship to a total depth of 4,450m at which it encountered a single oil column of about 203m.

Eni said that 120m of the oil column has net pay of high quality oil (31° API) contained in a sub salt diapirs setting in Lower Miocene sandstones having excellent petrophysical properties.

The company revealed that the data acquired from the Agogo-1 NFW well suggest a production capacity of over 20,000 barrels of oil per day.

Eni, in a statement, said: “The discovery opens new opportunities for oil exploration below salt diapirs in the north-west part of the prolific Block 15/06, thus creating new chances for unlocking additional potential value. The mapping and the drilling of Agogo prospect has been possible through the use of Eni’s advanced and sophisticated proprietary seismic imaging technologies.”

The Agogo exploration well, which was drilled in a water depth of 1636m, is located nearly 180km off the coast and roughly 20km west from the N’Goma FPSO (West Hub), which has been producing from the Vandumbu field since January 2019.

Apart from the N’Goma FPSO, Eni operates another FPSO in Block 15/06, which is the Olombendo vessel that has been producing from the Cabaça South East field since February 2017.

Agogo marks the third discovery of commercial nature in Block 15/06 since the launch of a new exploration program in 2018. The other two discoveries in the period have been Kalimba and Afoxé while the Vandumbu field, which was discovered in 2013, is also contained in Block 15/06.

Eni is the operator of Block 15/06 with a 36.8% while Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen hold stakes of 36.8% and 26.31%, respectively.