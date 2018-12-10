ENGIE and Springfield City Group have signed a historic 50-year strategic alliance to make Greater Springfield a net zero energy city.

With a population of 40,000 and master planned around connective pillars of health, education and technology and with innovation underpinning the emerging city’s liveability, Greater Springfield was internationally declared the world’s best master planned community by the International Real Estate Federation in 2010.

Under the alliance, investments will be planned in renewable energy generation and storage infrastructure, district energy schemes, green mobility solutions, digital technology, energy efficiency initiatives and a dedicated research and innovation centre.

The Zero Net Energy Vision for Greater Springfield means that by 2038, the partnership’s vision is that the six suburbs that make up the Greater Springfield community are intended to be generating more energy than they consume.

Engie executive vice president Didier Holleaux said: “The partnership between Engie and Springfield City Group will enable the creation of a better, safer and more efficient environment for residents. By 2050, 70% of the world’s population will be living in cities. Through our “Better Cities TODAY” approach, Engie is at the forefront of developing solutions to meet the economic, environmental and societal challenges that come with that growth. Greater Springfield is Engie’s first “Better Cities TODAY” project in Australia and I’m very pleased that Engie with its world class know-how in energy, and particularly district energy, can contribute to the visionary Greater Springfield Project and to the well-being and harmonious life of its residents.”

Welcoming the agreement, Greater Springfield’s founder and city visionary Maha Sinnathamby said the long-term alliance with Engie would fit with both the strong ethos of innovation and long-term planning that continues to drive the city’s rapid growth and economic contribution to both the state and the nation.

“As a recognised nation building project we have one chance and a responsibility to get this right as an ongoing example for others to follow,” he said. “The focus on efficient and sustainable energy production, storage and integration with the community has never been more important for Australia and for us. I’m confident that Engie can assist us to be a world leader in innovative and smart city solutions.”

With Greater Springfield forecast to triple its overall resident and working population within the next 20 years and develop within the central business district up to 2.6 million square metres of mixed-use buildings and 22,850 apartments, the challenge of delivering the vision is even greater.

Springfield City Group has embraced this energy transition by forming a strategic alliance with Engie to jointly identify and implement the solutions to tomorrow’s energy challenges. Greater Springfield will be a resilient, clean and intelligent city continuing its journey of growth as a world leader of master planned cities.

