ENGIE Insight, a leading energy and sustainability management company, has been selected by Electrify America to provide utility expense, data management and rate monitoring and optimization solutions.

On a mission to be a catalyst for promoting Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption by offering transformative, customer-centric infrastructure and energy management solutions, Electrify America is investing $2 billion over a 10-year period in ZEV infrastructure, education/outreach, and access/exposure, representing the largest commitment of its kind to date in the U.S.

The Center for American Progress reports that there are an estimated 800,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road now in the U.S., supported by approximately 18,000 charging stations, yet the U.S. still trails other countries in terms of adoption. In 2017, 39 percent of Norway’s automotive sales were EVs—in the U.S., EV sales are still less than 1 percent. To help enable Electrify America successfully deploy its subscription-based payment option, ENGIE Insight will manage the processing of utility monthly invoices and contracting supply rates within deregulated markets for Electrify America.

ENGIE Insight will leverage its industry expertise to deliver a robust set of utility expense and data management services, With the continued anticipation of the EV boom and as the ZEV market continues to emerge, ENGIE Insight will work with Electrify America to provide the insight needed to make informed decisions around consumption needs—an area that is ripe for growth.

“Electrify America is making great progress in expanding our nationwide EV charging network,” said Rob Barrosa, Director, Utility Strategy and Operations at Electrify America. “We are tackling a huge challenge head on to raise awareness of Zero-Emissions Vehicles and our collaboration with ENGIE Insight will help us manage monthly utility invoices and help to identify more opportunities for growth.”

ENGIE Insight’s energy management solutions provide a fully outsourced payment solution with detailed data capture, robust reporting and best-in-class analysis capabilities paired with energy market insights to optimize energy procurement. The solution consolidates thousands of invoices into one simple invoice paired with a comprehensive energy strategy for Electrify America.

“By applying our advanced analytics tool to the electricity consumption of hundreds of charging stations nationwide, we look forward to helping Electrify America optimize its energy supply strategy as it advances towards its 2027 goals,” said Mathias Lelievre, president and CEO of ENGIE Insight. “We are excited to work with such an innovative company in the EV space, and are committed to deploying our data and energy management expertise to support Electrify America’s great mission of promoting Zero Emission Vehicles in the United States.”

Source: Company Press Release