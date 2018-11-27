French energy company Engie has acquired shares in KiWi Power, a UK-based distributed energy resource aggregator, from its co-founders, Yoav Zingher and Ziko Abram.

This investment follows ENGIE’s previous investment in KiWi Power three years ago when KiWi Power and ENGIE entered into a strategic relationship to deploy Demand Response services and develop ground-breaking energy storage projects.

This share purchase is a testament to the robustness of KiWi Power’s agile technology, its ever-expanding UK, global and energy storage portfolio, and its expertise in navigating in a highly complex, competitive, and regulated market.

It also marks the start of the next phase of growth for KiWi Power, backed by its other major shareholders who have supported the company since its inception, as the company scales up its best-in-class technology for deployment across its UK and international client base and in partnership with ENGIE’s global operations.

The entire team at KiWi Power would like to extend their gratitude to its shareholders and to ENGIE for their continued support. KiWi Power looks forward to an exciting future of growth, innovation, and above all, the continued delivery of a dedicated and professional service to its clients.

