EnergyHub and Bidgely have partnered to deliver an integrated solution that combines EnergyHub’s Mercury distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), connected device ecosystem and customer lifecycle tools with Bidgely’s artificial intelligence home energy management (HEM) platform and Insights Engine.

The linked platforms bring utilities the best customer engagement, energy efficiency and load-shaping solution.

The partnership will increase the adoption of energy-efficient connected devices and boost enrollment in demand response and other demand-side management programs, as well as encourage customers to maximize the benefits of time-of-use and demand-based pricing.

“By linking the connected home ecosystem with our AI-powered home energy management platform, we’re giving utilities the opportunity to shape how customers interact with the grid and to drive new utility value streams while doing it,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “It also creates new leverage for platform spending across energy efficiency and demand response programs — using utility customer engagement efforts to drive enrollment in connected device and DER programs.”

Utilities can use patented time-of-use disaggregation and other advanced analytics from Bidgely to identify customers who would benefit from enrolling in a demand response program or purchasing new connected devices from a utility marketplace and reach those customers with targeted, personalized marketing. The linked platforms will also allow utilities to raise awareness among customers regarding how they can use connected devices to benefit from dynamic pricing programs. Utility customers will also benefit from the partnership, receiving personalized offers that help them save money and incentivize them to adopt connected devices.

The combination of EnergyHub’s industry-leading device ecosystem with Bidgely’s behavioral demand response offering allows utilities to deliver more load impact across more device categories than any other offering on the market.

“This partnership creates an opportunity for utilities to massively scale connected device programs while providing customers with things they truly value: access to connected devices and potential bill savings,” said EnergyHub President and Co-founder Seth Frader-Thompson. “We’re looking forward to working with Bidgely to help utilities meet their goals while improving customer satisfaction.”

