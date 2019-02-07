Energy Toolbase adds AMS to its offering, providing a unique solution for developers to design and deploy distributed energy resources with Energy Toolbase's software-as-a-service for design, and AMS's AI platform for operations.

This effort enables distributed energy developers to run energy storage simulations and financial analyses on Energy Toolbase, based on the use of AMS’s energy market software.

Determining the utility bill savings of an energy storage system is unique to each customer, which makes understanding the financial impact all the more challenging. By integrating with the AMS energy market software, Energy Toolbase now allows developers to simulate the project economics of a solar and storage system optimized with AMS’s validated savings and financial performance guarantee. This bridges the gap between avoided cost proposals and realized bill savings. The savings estimated on Energy Toolbase’s platform will be representative of the performance of an AMS-enabled system in operation.

“Adding AMS’s industry-leading software is a huge endorsement for our solar + storage modeling capabilities,” said John Gurski, founder and CEO of Energy Toolbase. “But the biggest beneficiary of this launch is our userbase, who now have the ability to run AMS-validated savings simulations. In the field, these AMS-optimized systems are backed by a financial performance guarantee. This will undoubtedly lead to more storage projects getting qualified, modeled, sold, and installed.”

The Energy Toolbase software platform specializes in the sales and analysis of behind-the-meter energy storage projects. Over one thousand leading distributed energy companies nationwide use the software-as-a-service product to calculate utility bill savings, optimize project economics, and create customer facing proposals. The Energy Toolbase application has especially strong traction in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the market, with an estimated 75% adoption rate of Solar Power World’s ranking of top 100 commercial solar installers.

“Developing a behind-the-meter energy storage project requires a deep understanding of an entire suite of project and market dynamics,” said Jesse Bryson, SVP of Global Market Development at AMS. “Not only will these projects achieve larger financial returns, but they are also backed by our industry-leading financial performance guarantee for energy storage. Ultimately, these assets have the opportunity to participate in wholesale markets and utility programs, all orchestrated by our AI-driven software.”

Source: Company Press Release