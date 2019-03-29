Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII), the leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, today announced total awards of $8.8 million (USD) to supply its PX Q300 Pressure Exchanger devices to multiple desalination facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The devices are expected to ship in Q2 of 2019.

“I am thrilled with the strong performance of our water business. We currently have the most significant backlog and pipeline in the Company’s history, with activity and awards spanning 2019 and 2020,” said Energy Recovery President and CEO Chris Gannon. “Project activity continues to expand with little signs of slowing, driven in part by growing global demand for potable water. In order to support the increasing level of activity we see this year and beyond, we are proactively investing in our water operations to materially increase manufacturing capacity this year.”

Energy Recovery estimates the PX Pressure Exchangers supplied to these desalination facilities will reduce power consumption for all projects by 54.3 megawatts (MW), saving over 469 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy per year. The facilities will produce up to 380,000 cubic meters of water per day, equivalent to filling more than 150 Olympic-sized swimming pools daily.

“The Middle East and surrounding nations continue to lead the way in seawater reverse osmosis desalination growth. I am proud of our team’s strong relationships with our long-term customers in the region, all of whom value our high-efficiency products and services,” said Energy Recovery Vice President of Water Rodney Clemente. “We are pleased that the industry has recognized our PX Pressure Exchanger technology as the technology of choice for their energy recovery needs, and we look forward to supporting our partners in executing these critical projects.”

Source: Company Press Release