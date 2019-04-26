Energy Recovery, the leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, announced total awards of $3.3m to supply its PX Q300 Pressure Exchanger devices along with related equipment and services to multiple desalination facilities across Asia.

The devices are expected to ship in Q2 of 2019.

“Our core Water business continues to build positive momentum. We recently shipped our 20,000th PX Pressure Exchanger unit, a major milestone for Energy Recovery, and we are poised to exceed last year’s record results,” said Energy Recovery President and CEO Chris Gannon. “The seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination industry continues to evolve, and we are seeing a meaningful increase in project activity. Importantly, the industry is in the fifth year of an upcycle, and we see no signs of it softening.”

Energy Recovery estimates the PX Pressure Exchangers supplied to these desalination facilities will reduce power consumption for all projects by 11.6 megawatts (MW), saving over 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy per year. The facilities will produce up to 162,400 cubic meters of water per day, equivalent to filling almost 65 Olympic-sized swimming pools daily1.

“Asia is an emerging market for SWRO desalination, and we see growth opportunities in strategic territories across the region. Faced with rising demands for fresh water, countries throughout Asia from China and India to Singapore are adopting SWRO desalination as part of a comprehensive, diversified water supply strategy,” said Energy Recovery Vice President of Water, Rodney Clemente. “Singapore is representative of this growing trend, with five mega-scale SWRO desalination facilities currently either in production or under construction with aggressive plans in place to further move towards water independence.”

