Enel Green Power, a subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has begun construction of four new wind farms, with a total capacity of 110MW, in Spain.

The four projects are part of the 540MW tender won by Enel in the auctions conducted in May 2017. The four wind farms will be located in Zaragoza in the municipalities of Villamayor de Gállego, Mallén, Fréscano, Luna, Las Pedrosas and Fuendetodos in Saragozza province in the country.

Enel is constructing these wind farms at a cost of €116m.

The 11-turbine Campoliva I plant with 36MW capacity will be located in Villamayor de Gállego. The 6-turbine El Campo facility with 20MW capacity, will be located in Mallén y Fréscano. The 9-turbine Santo Domingo de Luna with 30MW capacity, will be located in Luna and Las Pedrosas and the 7-turbine Loma Gorda with 24MW capacity will be located in Fuendetodos.

The four wind farms are expected to enter into operation by the end of this year. Once fully operational, they can generate about 375GWh of clean energy annually, while avoiding annual emissions of more than 247,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Endesa CEO José Bogas said: “These projects, as part of the 900 MW we are building in Spain, reinforce our commitment to further strengthening the country’s renewable generation mix, helping it achieve its green energy goals.

“Moreover, we are leveraging on Spain’s wealth of renewable energy sources, while actively promoting innovation and sustainability by embracing international best practices in the construction phase.”

With these wind farms, the company will now have 10 wind farms under construction in Spain, all of which are in Aragón.

All the projects, with an overall capacity of 328MW, are scheduled to begin service by the end of this year. The projects will have an output of about 1,080GWh annually, while avoiding emissions of 717,020 tonnes of CO2 from entering into the atmosphere.

In November 2018, Enel Green Power España (EGPE) started construction on three solar plants, with a total output of 126.8MW, in the Extremadura region of Spain. The solar plants will feature over 372,000 PV modules and are expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2019.