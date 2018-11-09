Enel Green Power, a subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has started construction of the 220MW Magdalena II solar park in Mexico.

Enel said that this is the first power plant in the region for its subsidiary, which was started in the municipalities of Tlaxco and Hueyotlipan, in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala.

The solar plant will feature nearly 550,000 photovoltaic modules and it is expected to begin operations by the end of next year. Once operational, it will generate nearly 600GWh of clean electricity per year, while avoiding 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Enel Green Power Mexico and Central America head Paolo Romanacci said: “This new project is yet another step in our expansion within the important Mexican market, where we are continuing to bring our global renewable expertise.

“The company’s entry into the State of Tlaxcala, which boasts an abundance of solar resources, confirms our commitment to help Mexico meet its electricity needs by boosting the Country’s renewable energy mix.”

The company stated that will employ new construction practices and tools on site, such as smart tracking of components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions to monitor and remotely support site activities such as commissioning of the plant.

Such tools and solutions could provide for quicker, more accurate and reliable data collection of on-site activities, thus improving the overall quality of construction and can offer communication between on-site and off-site teams.

These tools and solutions will allow for quicker, more accurate and reliable data collection on site activities, improving the overall quality of construction and facilitating communication between on-site and off-site teams.

In late September this year, Enel Green Power sold its majority of stake in 1.8GW of renewable projects in the country to Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The sale includes 80% of the share capital of eight special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which own eight plants in operation and under construction in Mexico for a total capacity of 1.8GW for $2.6bn.

EGP stated that it will continue to operate the plants owned by the SPVs and will complete those plants which are still under construction.