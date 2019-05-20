The agreement is the first PPA signed by Enel Green Power after acquiring Tradewind Energy, the developer of the White Cloud wind farm.

Italian energy company Enel’s subsidiary Enel Green Power North America has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Associated Electrive Cooperative (AECI) to sell the entire power generation of 236.5MW, from the White Cloud wind farm to be located in Nodaway County, Missouri.

Enel said that the wind farm is currently in its planning stages and construction is scheduled to begin later this year and its commercial operation is expected to begin by the end of next year.

AECI is a Springfield, Missouri-based cooperative power utility with more than 50 local energy providers spread across Missouri, Southeastern Iowa and Northwestern Oklahoma, supplying electricity to over 900,000 households.

Enel already claims to be an established partner in the US Midwestern community, where it has PPAs to supply energy to the Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Oklahoma (TCEC) and Springfield’s City Utilities from the Diamond Vista wind farm in Kansas.

Enel Green Power North America head Georgios Papadimitriou said: “Utilities across the country are increasingly turning to Enel Green Power to help diversify their energy supply through renewables. Through our new, White Cloud wind project, we are expanding our presence in Missouri, providing zero-emission, locally-sourced energy to its citizens.

“Looking ahead, we are continuing to scout for similar deals across the US, to support our growth in this country while fueling nationwide energy demand in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable fashion.”

Enel aims to supply cost-competitive, renewable power to its partners. This is the first PPA signed by Enel Green Power since acquiring Tradewind Energy, the Lenexa, Kansas-based developer of White Cloud.

Enel’s association with Tradewind Energy

Enel Green Power and Tradewind Energy have been partners since 2006 and the Tradewind supported the Italian company’s subsidiary to expand in the US wind market. During the course of the partnership, EGP had built and started operating nearly 3.9GW of capacity developed by Tradewind.

Associated’s CEO and general manager David J. Tudor said: “Associated added its first of eight contract wind resources more than a decade ago and has a long history of proactively adding new resources to meet its load growth. “Our strategy remains dedicated to a blended generation portfolio designed to provide reliable, affordable and responsible electricity to our members.”