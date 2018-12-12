Enel Green Power Mexico (EGPM), a subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has began construction on the 244MW Dolores wind farm in Mexico.

The Dolores wind farm, which will be located in the municipality of China, will be the company’s first project in the state of Nuevo León. The company is investing nearly $280m to build the wind farm.

It is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2020. Once fully operational, it will generate about 850GWh of clean electricity per year, while avoiding annual carbon emissions of about 470,000 tons into the atmosphere.

Enel’s Global Renewable Energy business line, Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “With the start of construction of the Dolores wind farm, we are continuing to expand our presence in the country, entering for the very first time into the state of Nuevo León.

“Dolores further strengthens our strategy in the country to address growing electricity demand and sustainable development in an impactful way by developing clean technologies in a key state which boasts outstanding wind resources.”

The company stated that it will use its ‘Sustainable Construction Site’ model for the construction of the wind farm to measure the socio-environmental impact of the project.

The Dolores facility is one of the four wind plants with a total capacity of 593MW capacity that Enel had secured in the third long-term auction following the Energy Reform in Mexico.

Besides the plant in Nuevo León, the company was also awarded the Amistad II and Amistad III projects, with capacity of 100MW each and Amistad IV, with a capacity of 149MW. All these projects are located in Acuña, Coahuila.

Construction of the Amistad II wind farm began this September and could come into operations in the first half of 2020. The wind farm could generate nearly 350GWh of clean power annually, once operational.

The Dolores wind farm is supported by a sale agreement with the Mexican Centre for Energy Control’s Cámara de Compensación to provide specified volumes of energy over a 15-year period.