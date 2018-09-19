Enel’s subsidiary Enel Green Power Mexico (EGPM) has started construction of 100MW Amistad II wind farm in the northern State of Coahuila, Mexico.

Amistad II wind farm was selected in the country’s Third Long Term Auction, which was held last November. Enel secured the rights for the wind farm, which will be built with a total investment of $115m.

Located in Ciudad de Acuña, in the State of Coahuila, Amistad II is scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2020. When operational, the wind farm is expected to generate nearly 350GWh of clean electricity every year, while avoiding 190,000 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The start of construction of the Amistad II wind farm is further proof of the long-term commitment and success of our operations in Mexico and an important milestone that strengthens our leadership in the renewable energy sector in the country.

“With this new plant we are able to further fuel sustainable growth in Mexico’s high-potential energy market through Coahuila’s wealth of renewable resources.”

In the State of Coahuila, Enel Green Power is completing the 828MW Villanueva solar plant, which is currently under construction. Recently, the capacity of the plant has been expanded from 754MW.

In last year’s auction, the Italian energy company was awarded the 100 MW Amistad III and 149MW Amistad IV wind facilities, which will be built in Ciudad de Acuña along with Amistad and Amistad II.

A specified amount of electricity generated from the Amistad II wind farm will be sold to the Mexican Centre for Energy Control’s Cámara de Compensación over a period of 15 years.

Enel said that the construction of Amistad II wind farm will be based its “Sustainable Construction Site” model, which includes rational use of resources, such as water saving systems and recycling processes.

In the Third Long Term Auction held in Mexico last year, Enel Green Power had secured 593MW, including the 244MW Dolores project in China, a municipality in the northeastern State of Nuevo León, as well as the Amistad II, Amistad III and Amistad IV wind farms.