Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) has signed a 15-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Energiekontor, to buy power from the yet to be constructed 85MW Marlow/Dettmannsdorf solar park.

This solar plant to be located east of Rostock will be built and operated by Energiekontor. It will generate about 88GWh of clean electricity, which is enough to power nearly 25,000 households annually.

Energiekontor stated that the solar project will be built on 120 hectares of farmland in the city of Marlow and the community of Dettmannsdorf. It is scheduled to begin operations by the end of next year.

The PPA is expected to enable Energiekontor to build and operate the PV system without subsidies under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act.

EnBW has agreed to buy 100% of the power generated from the 85MW solar plant at a fixed price. Over the lifetime of the project, it is expected to generate nearly 1.3TWh of electricity.

EnBW trading segment head Peter Heydecker said: “Marketing renewable-generated electricity is core business for EnBW with its outstanding energy trading expertise and large customer base. Part of our trading strategy consists of continually adding to our product range and extending the time horizon on transactions.

“This also includes entering into long-term power agreements in Germany and other European markets. So we are very pleased, together with our partner Energiekontor, to play a pioneering role in the marketing of electricity from large solar installations in Germany.

“The market for PPAs has already seen strong growth internationally in recent years. Our collaboration with Energiekontor is a key step in the implementation of solar power projects without state subsidies, including in Germany.”

Last week, the German electric utilities company announced plans to construct a 175MW Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park in Germany.

This plant will be constructed on 164 hectares of land and will generate about 175GWh of clean energy, enough to power 50,000 households in the country, while avoiding 125,000 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

Expanding its activities in the solar sector over the past few months, EnBW claims to have now established a project development pipeline of around 800MW.