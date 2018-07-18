EnBW has made its investment decision to construct a 11MW wind farm in southern Sweden.

Karlsruhe/Falkenberg. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG has expanded its engagement on the Swedish wind market by founding the company “EnBW Sverige AB” which will be based in Falkenberg in southern Sweden. With the foundation of the company, EnBW has also made its first investment decision, to construct a wind farm with a total output of around eleven megawatts in southern Sweden. The three wind turbines in Rammarehemmet, in the municipality of Tidaholm, are due to be placed into operation by the summer of 2019.

EnBW has been active in Sweden since its acquisition of Connected Wind Services (CWS), also based in Falkenberg, in 2016. The service provider CWS, with headquarters in Denmark, is one of the leading companies in Sweden for the manufacturer-independent servicing and maintenance of wind power plants.

The Swedish wind market is one of the key European markets for the expansion of onshore wind energy when viewed over the long term and offers very good framework conditions due to its favourable wind conditions, regulatory system and competitively organised remuneration system.

“Just a few weeks after entering the French market, we are delighted to be able to expand our activities abroad in another attractive European market with EnBW Sverige AB. As an experienced project developer and operator, we will be represented by our own team and will also make a contribution in this market to the expansion of renewable energies,” explains Dirk Güsewell, Head of Portfolio Development at EnBW.

EnBW is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and Europe with a workforce of more than 21,000 employees and supplies electricity, gas, water and energy solutions and energy industry services to around 5.5 million customers.

EnBW aims to expand renewable energies to make them one of the main pillars of its business by 2020. In the onshore sector, EnBW has set itself the target of operating wind power plants with a total output of 1,000 megawatts by 2020. The company offers planning, construction, operation, maintenance, servicing and direct distribution for wind turbines from one source. EnBW plans to invest more than five billion euros by 2025 in the further expansion of renewable energies. In doing so, EnBW will also focus on selective internationalisation in order to complement its core market of Germany. Alongside Sweden, France and Turkey also play important roles in the onshore wind sector.

