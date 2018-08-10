Empire Petroleum Partners has acquired the retail fuel distribution business of B&M Oil, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based distributor that supplies branded and unbranded motor fuels throughout Oklahoma.

The addition of B&M increases Empire’s market presence in the State of Oklahoma, and continues to strengthen its business partnership with Phillips 66 and Sinclair.

Empire entered the Oklahoma market in a meaningful way in 2016 with its purchase of the fuel distribution business of Arkansas Valley Petroleum.

The B&M transaction marks the third acquisition in Oklahoma in 2 years, and Empire is continuing to pursue new acquisition opportunities in the market.

Empire corporate development vice president Travis Booth said: “The B&M acquisition illustrates Empire’s continued ability to execute on our growth plans, especially in our existing markets.

“As evidence by the recent Willoughby transaction and now the B&M transaction, we continue to see great opportunities for continued growth. We wish to extend a warm welcome to the 40+ customers that will be joining the Empire family through this acquisition.”

Source: Company Press Release