Eolien Maritime France (EMF) has selected Siemens Gamesa as preferred supplier to supply wind turbines for up to 1GW for two of EMF’s three French offshore wind projects currently under development.

EMF, the joint venture between EDF Renewables and Enbridge, stated that the final supply and service contract of the wind turbines, is subject to contract and final investment decision on the offshore wind projects.

Presently, EMF is developing three offshore wind projects that include Courseulles-sur-Mer, Saint-Nazaire and Fécamp and the projects are awaiting last court decisions, following appeals against administrative authorizations needed for implementing them.

With a total capacity of 1,428MW, the three offshore wind farms were awarded by the French government to EMF in April 2012. The Calvados offshore wind farm and the Fécamp offshore wind farm will have a capacity of 450MW and 498MW, respectively, while the total capacity of the Saint Nazaire offshore wind farm is 480MW.

For the projects, Siemens Gamesa is expected to supply its SWT-7.0-154 DD offshore wind turbines. The agreement also includes future provision for Siemens Gamesa to provide wind turbine services for a period of up to 15 years.

The Spanish wind turbine-maker said that the offshore wind turbines will be produced at its planned production facility, currently under development in the Port of Le Havre.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy CEO Markus Tacke said: “We thank EMF and its shareholders for their trust. This agreement again confirms Siemens Gamesa’s position as leader of the offshore wind market in France and allows us to strengthen our medium-term prospects as part of the development of the industrial project in Le Havre.

“Siemens Gamesa remains fully committed to meeting the needs of all its customers and ensuring that these projects are a success for the sector and for France.”

Separately, EMF has also signed an Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with GE Renewable Energy. As per the MOU, GE has committed to provide and service Haliade 150-6MW turbines for the first French offshore wind farm.

As per GE, the MOU terminated the exclusive supplier status of GE, on the other two projects that are being carried out by EMF.