Egdon Resources revealed that it has filed an appeal with the UK’s Planning Inspectorate against the disapproval of its plan of development (POD) of the Wressle oil field by North Lincolnshire Council’s (NLC) planning committee.

The onshore Wressle oil field is located at Lodge Farm to the north of the Wressle hamlet in North Lincolnshire, near Scunthorpe, in England.

Egdon Resources said that its appeal will be validated by the Planning Inspectorate.

In November 2018, NLC’s planning committee refused to approve Egdon Resources’ application for revised development proposals for the Wressle oil field.

Egdon Resources managing director Mark Abbott said: “We strongly believe that the new proposals for the development of the Wressle oil field comprehensively addressed the reasons highlighted by the Planning Inspector in his dismissal of our original appeals in January 2018.

“This position was supported by the recommendation for approval given by the Council’s Planning Officer as reinforced by an expert third party review undertaken on behalf of the Council.”

Last month, Egdon Resources said that the Planning Inspector upheld its appeal of the extension of existing planning consent to 24 January 2020. In last November, the company’s application for planning consent for the Wressle Development was recommended for approval by NLC’s planning officers.

The onshore oil and gas producer submitted its revised development plan of the onshore oil field to the NLC in July 2018. Egdon Resources at that time said that the revised application addresses the reasons that led to the rejection of the onshore oil field’s original planning applications and also the subsequent appeals.

It then claimed that the revised application is supported by a detailed planning and sustainability statement, multiple technical drawings describing construction and layout details apart from updated and new technical assessments.

The presence of oil and gas in the onshore field was discovered through the drilling of the Wressle-1 exploration well in 2014.

Subsequent testing revealed that the Wressle-1 well totaled 710 barrels of oil equivalent per day from all zones.