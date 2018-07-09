Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has opened the Kiew Kho Ma hydropower plant to boost electricity production.

The Kiew Kho Ma Hydropower Plant has been opened to boost electricity production from renewable energy according to Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP2015) and encourage a use of water stored behind irrigations dams for both agriculture and electricity generation purposes. It is expected that the power plant will generate 33.42 million units of electricity and reduce CO2 emissions by 19,424 metric tons annually.

On June 19, 2018, Mr. Songphol Sawattham, Lampang Provincial Governor, Mr. Nikul Silasuwan, EGAT Deputy Governor – Generation, and EGAT executives joined an opening ceremony of Kiew Kho Ma Hydropower Plant in Lampang Province which utilizes the water irrigated from the dam for the maximum benefit.

Mr. Nikul Silasuwan said that Kiew Kho Ma Hydropower Plant Project is a cooperation on downstream hydropower plant development between EGAT and Royal Irrigation Department which focuses on water management for optimal benefits according to renewable energy development supportive strategy of Ministry of Energy. Kiew Kho Ma Hydropower Plant consists of two 2.5 MW generators and a 0.5 megawatt generator, totaling 5.5 MW. They can generate 33.42 million units of electricity annually and reduce both imported fuel by 167 trillion Baht and CO2 emissions by 19,424 metric tons annually. The process of hydroelectricity production is to pass the irrigated water through the generator, which does not affect water releasing plan for irrigation, and there is no chemical contamination. Furthermore, the water turbines will increase O2 in the released water for better quality.

EGAT has cooperated with Royal Irrigation Dam on downstream hydropower plant development since 2007. Seven dams that were completely constructed are Chao Phraya Dam, Naresuan Dam, Mae Klong Dam, Pasak Jolasid Dam, Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam, Kwai Noi Bumrung Dan Dam, and Kiew Kho Ma Hydropower Plant. In addition, there are 2 more dams currently under construction: Khlong Tron Dam and Pha Chuk Dam which are estimated to complete in 2021 and 2022 respectively. When completed, all of these would generate 100.7 MW of electricity, and reduce CO2 emission by 305,031 metric tons annually.

Source: Company Press Release