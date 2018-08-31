EDP Renewables’ subsidiary EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Salesforce to supply 80MW of clean energy.

For this PPA, EDP Renewables will supply from its 205MW Bright Stalk Wind Farm in McLean County, Illinois. This is part of the 405 MW announcement EDPR issued this July.

Salesforce sustainability vice president Patrick Flynn said: “At Salesforce, we are committed to doing our part to step up to the challenge of climate change – the biggest, most important and most complex challenge humans have ever faced.

“This agreement is a huge step toward our goal of powering our operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2022, and we are excited to work with EDP Renewables on this urgent initiative.”

Bright Stalk Wind Farm will generate enough clean electricity to power more than 71,000 average homes in Illinois.

The wind farm, whose construction is expected to begin next year, will create hundreds of full time jobs during the construction phase and several permanent jobs during the operational phase. It is anticipated to begin its operations by the end of next year and will be EDP Renewables’ third operational wind farm in McLean County.

EDP Renewables CEO João Manso Neto said: “EDP Renewables is proud to partner with Salesforce to help in meeting its commendable commitment of powering its global operations exclusively by renewable energy sources.

“This agreement is a major milestone for EDP Renewables and paves the way for our company to expand our presence as a wind industry leader in the state of Illinois.”

In early August, EDPR NA had signed a 15 year PPA with Facebook to supply 139MW, from its Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County, Indiana.

The 200MW Headwaters II Wind Farm will generate enough clean electricity to be supplied to more than 52,000 homes, annually.