EDF Renewables North America has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy North America (SENA) for the 100MW tranche of the Palen Solar project known as Maverick 4 Solar Project. The PPA has been signed for 15 years.

EDF Renewables North America stated that the Palen Solar project, which will have a capacity of 500MW, will be located in Riverside County, California on 3,140 acres of federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, managed by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

BLM recently completed federal permitting process and has issued a Record of Decision (ROD), which sets in motion the path forward for project construction. The solar plant is expected to come online by the end of 2020.

EDF Renewables development senior director Ian Black said: “EDF Renewables is pleased to have completed the federal permitting process on Palen Solar. This 500MW project uniquely positions EDF Renewables to help load-serving entities like Shell meet their long-term obligations under California’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) by offering smaller tranches at industry-leading prices.”

The project will generate enough clean electricity to be supplied to 100,000 Californian homes, while supporting the state’s renewable energy goals. The project is expected to create nearly 1,100 jobs and during the construction phase and is expected to bring $318m in indirect local economic impact over the 30 year project lifetime.

Shell Energy Americas vice president Glenn Wright said: “SENA, as one of the largest energy suppliers in the West, is actively growing its renewable power business, building on our strengths and capabilities to bring more clean energy solutions to our customers.

“Working closely with companies like EDF Renewables, and its proven track record as a successful developer of large scale renewables, allows us both to better meet the evolving power needs of our customers.”

Recently, EDF signed a 20 year PPA with Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) and Monterey Bay Community Power (MBCP) to sell power from its 128MW with 40MW/160MWh battery storage Big Beau Solar+Storage Project in Kern County, California.

As per the PPA, SVCE will buy 55% and MBCP will buy the remaining 45% of the power from the project.

EDF Renewables North America has a portfolio of 10GW in wind, solar and storage projects and 10GW under service contracts in the US, Canada and Mexico.