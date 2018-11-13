The EBRD, Ukrainian national energy company Naftogaz and Ukraine’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have agreed to collaborate on reducing methane emissions in the country’s gas sector.

The three parties will develop a national initiative – “Methane Emissions Reduction Programme in the Gas Supply Chains” – that will include advanced measurement campaigns, an improved emissions inventory system and the development of an investment road map to significantly reduce methane fugitive emissions.

A Memorandum of Understanding covering this cooperation was signed by the EBRD Director for Energy Efficiency and Climate Change, Terry McCallion; Minister of Environment of Ukraine, Ostap Semerak; and the CEO of Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, on the first day of the Ninth International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development today in Kiev.

The programme and the impact of methane emissions on the sustainability of natural gas supply chains were discussed at the forum’s high-level panel “Methane Management in Extractive Industries”.

Addressing methane leaks in gas supply chains will make a crucial contribution to the rapid decarbonisation of the Ukrainian energy sector. Oil and gas sector methane emissions in the EBRD regions are estimated to be nearly 60 billion cubic metres per year, nearly 40 per cent of the regions’ total greenhouse gas emissions.

In parallel, the EBRD is considering a loan of up to €52 million to the Ukrainian domestic gas production company JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya to help it invest in advanced waste heat recovery equipment in its gas processing operations and reduce CO2 emissions while ensuring reliable extraction of gas for the country.

The EBRD is a major investor and supporter of sustainable energy in Ukraine. The EBRD’s revolving loan facility to Naftogaz has allowed Ukraine to secure critical gas imports since 2014.

The EBRD is a strong promoter of Ukraine’s energy security and also one of the biggest investors in the country’s renewable energy (total investment exceeding €350 million to date in biogas, wind and solar power, hydroelectricity and biomass), as well as the main international financial institution which promotes nuclear safety in the country.

The EBRD actively participates in dialogue between regional and global development banks about boosting climate finance in emerging economies. For the last two years, the Bank has coordinated the publication of the annual joint report by multilateral development banks on climate finance.

Source: Company Press Release