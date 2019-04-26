Eavor Technologies has secured funding from the Government of Canada to support the development of new geothermal demonstration facility.

The $6.7m funding will be used by Eavor and its partners for the development of a closed-loop geothermal system prototype capable of creating renewable energy using the earth’s natural heat.

Eavor Technologies, in collaboration with Precision Drilling and Shell New Energies, along with a number of other key partners, will construct the integrated prototype closed-loop geothermal system, Eavor-Lite facility, near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

The Eavor-Loop facility, featuring novel well design and thermodynamic efficiency, aims to demonstrate the technical feasibility of creating a closed-loop system for geothermal systems.

Canada Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said: “This innovative project demonstrates that we can build upon, and transfer, expertise from the oil and gas sector to supply cleaner forms of energy, leading to potential new export markets for Canada.

“The Government of Canada will continue to make smart investments in research and innovation to develop new clean energy technologies, meet our climate goals and create economic growth that benefits everyone.”

Other project partners include Shear Fluids, the University of Alberta, Codeco-Vanoco Engineering, the University of Toronto, Rangeland Engineering Canada; Certus Oil and Gas, Enlighten Geoscience, Petrel Robertson Consulting, and GLJ.

The successful startup of the Eavor-Lite demonstration facility is expected to unlock identified commercial opportunities, and support ongoing research and development for the next generation of geothermal engineering.

The project is expected to significantly reduce GHG emissions compared to fossil fuel power generation.

Alberta Innovates clean energy vice-president John Zhou said: “Partnering with Eavor Technologies to demonstrate their new approach to geothermal energy development creates a potential source of clean power and the opportunity to put Alberta’s significant drilling expertise to use in advanced clean energy projects.”

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) president and CEO Leah Lawrence said: “Eavor is developing a competitive geothermal solution that will be able to produce green electricity and heat on demand to thousands of homes.”