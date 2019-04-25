Duke Energy is supporting environmental and wildlife programs, through its Water Resources Fund, by offering $940,000 to twelve organizations spanning 43 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina.

With this final round of Water Resources Fund grants, Duke Energy has reached its commitment to invest $10 million to help local organizations protect and improve the environment.

Since the fund’s inception in 2014, Duke Energy has supported 125 projects to protect natural resources in 12 river basins across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, including more than $1.5 million in the Dan River Basin.

“The projects we’ve supported over the last five years will have a lasting impact on our region’s waterways,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “While the Water Resources Fund has achieved its financial goal, our commitment to be good stewards of our natural resources in ongoing.”

“In a region blessed with an abundance of public and conserved natural lands, DuPont State Recreational Forest is already one of our greatest conservation gems,” said Conserving Carolina executive director Kieran Roe. “The incorporation of this tract will enhance it further by protecting water quality, preserving an important wildlife corridor, and creating future opportunities for public recreation.”

“Today is about celebrating our partners,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “This was a true collaborative effort with dozens of organizations and environmental experts to protect our waterways for future generations.”

“The Belton Landing project will serve to enhance access to and awareness of one of South Carolina’s most important natural resources,” said city of Belton Mayor Wendell Page. “The Saluda River Blue Trail attracts nature-based tourism from around the globe, and we are proud to serve as the host site for this major expansion of recreational opportunities in our region.”

Grants were selected by an independent panel with diverse environmental expertise. The panel includes five external members and two Duke Energy representatives.

Source: Company Press Release