The solar project acquired by Duke Energy will increase its Colorado renewable energy portfolio to more than 70MW

Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, has acquired the 60MW Palmer solar project in El Paso County, Colorado, from juwi Americas.

Powered by more than 200,000 solar panels, the project is being built south of Colorado Springs. The solar project will generate enough energy to power about 19,000 homes annually. After the acquisition, Duke Energy’s portfolio in Colorado is now more than 70MW.

Duke Energy Renewables president Rob Caldwell said: “We’re pleased to continue expanding our solar footprint in Colorado. The Palmer Solar project is another positive step toward Gov. Polis’ dedication of moving the state’s electric grid to 100% renewable sources by 2040.”

The solar project will also create nearly 200 temporary jobs during the construction phase, while delivering property tax revenues to the El Paso County. About $5.2m in tax revenues are expected to be accrued to the county during the project’s life time.

juwi is the EPC contractor for the solar project

Duke Energy has appointed juwi as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services provider for the project. juwi’s subsidiary JSI Construction Group is overseeing the project’s construction, which started in the first quarter of this year.

The Palmer Solar project is being developed in partnership with Colorado Springs Utilities. It is considered to be the largest solar project contracted by the Colorado-based utility and the first solar project to be interconnected with its transmission system. Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities will receive the power generated from the solar plant under a 20-year agreement.

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said: “We are committed to offering our customers a clean, more diverse and affordable energy portfolio to power homes and businesses.

“The Palmer Solar project is one of the latest examples of how we are partnering with entities to change the way we power Colorado Springs, taking advantage of the economics and environmental benefits of solar power.”

Last month, Duke Energy signed an agreement to sell minority stake in its renewable energy portfolio to the John Hancock Infrastructure Fund and John Hancock Life Insurance Company.

While the total renewable energy portfolio is valued at $1.25bn (£991m) and the company is selling a stake worth $415m (£329m) to the insurance company.