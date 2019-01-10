DRA Global has secured the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Dargues Gold Mine in New South Wales, Australia.

Dargues is being owned by Diversified Minerals, an associated company of PYBAR Mining Services Pty Ltd; a leading underground mining services company within the Australian resources sector who will be developing and operating the Project’s underground mine and other infrastructure.

DRA’s project scope entails the engineering, procurement and construction of a 355,000tpa capacity gold processing facility and mine backfill plant at the Dargues gold mine. The processing plant will comprise crushing, milling, flotation and filtration circuits and produce a sulphide concentrate for export. The mine will produce an average of 50,000oz of gold per annum in the first six years of production.

DRA Asia Pacific Region executive vice president Greg McRostie said: “This EPC contract further enhances DRA’s global position as the partner of choice for the delivery of projects to clients in the gold industry. Over the past five years DRA has successfully delivered 10 projects and completed in excess of 35 studies for our client’s gold projects across the globe”. DRA is delighted to have the opportunity to provide our expertise to Diversified Minerals and to work with the Diversified Minerals team in successfully delivering this project.”

DRA Global has been involved with the Dargues project since 2011, supporting Diversified Minerals through various studies and optimisations culminating in the final project execution phase that is about to start. “This relatively long partnership and strong relationship developed over the project definition phase is a true reflection of the client focused approach of DRA”, McRostie added.

“Diversified Minerals are pleased to be working closely with DRA Global on the design and construction of the Dargues Gold Project and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship and working with DRA to successfully deliver the Project” concluded Nick Woolrych, Diversified Minerals CEO.

Site work will commence in February 2019 and first ore is expected to be processed in early 2020.

Source: Company Press Release