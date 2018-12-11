Dominion Energy has commissioned the 1,588MW Greensville County Power Station, a natural gas-fired power plant built in the US state of Virginia.

The Greensville County Power Station, which was completed by the company’s subsidiary Dominion Energy Virginia, is capable of providing electricity for nearly 400,000 homes.

The gas-fired power plant is located on a 1,143-acre site on the Greensville and Brunswick County line in southern Virginia, a few kilometers west of Emporia.

It features three Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPSA) 501 J advanced combustion turbine generators and three Alstom Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG), which operate in combined cycle with an Alstom steam turbine generator.

Dominion Energy generation group CEO Paul Koonce said: “Greensville is a much welcomed addition to our Virginia service area.

“It will be a workhorse, running around the clock to provide our customers reliable, low-cost energy. It will also complement and support our growing solar fleet.”

Construction on the Greensville County Power Station began in June 2016 with Fluor being the engineering, procurement and construction contractor. At the peak of construction, more than 1,800 workers were involved, while 49 full-time employees will handle operations at the power station.

Through its projected 36-year life, the new power station is expected to give about $2bn of savings to Dominion Virginia Power customers as the utility will not have to buy power from market sources.

The Greensville County Power Station is the second significant investment in Southside for Dominion Energy. In 2016, the utility inaugurated the 1,360MW Brunswick County Power Station, built with an investment of $1.1bn, and located a few miles away from the new gas-fired plant.

A natural gas pipeline feeds the two power stations, and to boost reliability and lower customers’ bill, they will be connected to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline upon its completion, said Dominion Energy.

Virginia’s 18th District Senator Louise Lucas said: “The Power Station is a huge boost to Southside. And the fact we will soon have two major gas pipelines serving this area holds the promise for even more economic growth.”