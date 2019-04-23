Dominion Energy has announced plans to add six new solar facilities totaling 350MW in the states of Virginia and North Carolina, to power Facebook’s operations.

As per Dominion Energy, the solar plants could be operational by the middle of next year. The partnership between the two companies will add to Dominion Energy’s goal of having 3GW of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development by 2022 and will also support Facebook’s goal of powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by the end of next year.

The solar facilities include the completed 20MW Montross Solar in Westmoreland County, Virginia; the 20MW Gloucester Solar in Gloucester, Virginia; the 80MW Grasshopper Solar in Mecklenburg, Virginia; the 75MW Chestnut Solar in Halifax County, North Carolina; the 75MW Pecan Solar in Northampton County, North Carolina; and the 80MW Gutenberg Solar in Northampton County, North Carolina.

The solar projects will be built in Dominion Energy’s service area in the two states. The solar facilities are in addition to the two previously announced solar projects in Surry County, Virginia, totaling 240MW and were recently approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Dominion Energy business development vice president Keith Windle said: “Facebook has consistently supported the development of green energy around the world, and their corporate sustainability goals are a driving force in the expansion of renewable energy. We are proud to be a trusted energy partner as we actively grow the market for clean energy.”

The company has developed the Montross Solar and other projects have or will be acquired from EDF Renewables, BayWa r.e. Solar Projects and Strata Solar.

Facebook global energy and site selection head Bobby Hollis said: “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Dominion Energy to support our operations with new renewable energy resources and bring additional investment to the region.

“We look forward to continuing to partner together to further grow the clean energy market and encourage others to power their operations with renewable resources.”

In July 2018, Facebook had partnered with Pacific Power to power its Prineville, Oregon data center with 100% solar power.